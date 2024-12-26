CM Stalin lauds ex-PM Vajpayee on his secular credentials

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin paid heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his centenary birth anniversary on Wednesday, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the nation.

In a post on X, Governor Ravi said, “Paying humble tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his centenary birth anniversary.” He praised Vajpayee as a “bold and visionary leader, eloquent orator, prolific poet, and statesman par excellence,” adding his transformative efforts in strengthening national defence, advancing nuclear capabilities, and shaping strategic diplomacy significantly elevated India’s global stature.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his tribute on X, highlighted Vajpayee’s contributions to Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and his cordial relationship with the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. “On the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, we remember his contributions to Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and his camaraderie with our leader, Kalaignar,” Stalin said.