Anna University sexual assault case: EPS seeks CBI probe to get justice for survivor

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Thursday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the sexual assault of a female student on Anna University campus, saying the police department under the DMK government has no locus standi to investigate the case. Palaniswami also reiterated that the CBI must investigate the case to render justice to the student without any political interference.

“Though law minister S Regupathy has denied that the accused, Gnanasekaran, is not a member of the DMK, evidence of the man being a party functionary is doing the rounds on social media,” Palaniswami said, questioning the rationale behind uploading the FIR copy with personal details of the victim.

The DMK government has to provide full protection to the survivor, he said. Palaniswami also announced that party cadre would be staging demonstrations in all district headquarters on Friday alleging that the DMK government had failed to contain atrocities against women and to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, senior leaders of the AIADMK and BJP were arrested by the Chennai city police for attempting to stage demonstrations at different locations to condemn the sexual assault.

AIADMK functionaries and cadre tried to stage a demonstration in front of Anna University. When the police denied them permission, former organising secretary D Jayakumar and other AIADMK functionaries got into an argument with the personnel. They were detained and released in the evening.