Annamalai whips himself in protest against DMK Government

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K. Annamalai staged a dramatic protest against the ruling DMK government on Friday by whipping himself in front of his residence near Kalapatti in Coimbatore.

Annamalai said he chose this form of protest as it was a practice followed by many of his forefathers, symbolising surrender to a higher power.

“What we call whipping and ‘Sattaiadi’ in Tamil is only a process of surrendering to the higher power and surrendering to God. Removing my shoes, I have taken this decision after much consideration because I believe, after all the hard work of the party and the cadre, it is also important to surrender yourself to the larger power and leave the larger power to take care of things happening. Hence, I request all the cadres and leaders to work harder than the state. Because the 2026 goal should be to remove DMK from power and regain Tamil Nadu’s lost glory,” he said.

Condemning the sexual assault of a girl student at the Anna University campus in Chennai, Annamalai had on Thursday removed his shoes during a press conference in Coimbatore. He announced that he would whip himself six times against the evil forces in Tamil Nadu, observe a 48-day fast, and abstain from wearing shoes until the DMK government is ousted.