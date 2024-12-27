Foresters’ attempts to unite elephant calf with herds fail

COIMBATORE: Forest department officials have been attempting to unite a two-month-old elephant calf with a herd for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The calf, left alone after the death of its mother near Thadagam on Tuesday, was rejected by two herds.

According to officials, three teams went to Thadagam Reserve Forest at Ponnuthu Amman Temple to search for herds. An official said, “When the calf was sent to the first herd, they changed their way.

Using a drone camera, the route of the second herd was detected at Chinnamalai area, and when the calf was taken there, the elephants left it alone. Following this, the calf was rescued and taken into care.” The search was udnerway on Thursday as well.