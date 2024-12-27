Manmohan Singh steered India's economic transformation, says Stalin
CHENNAI: Paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Singh’s intellect and leadership catalysed India’s economic transformation.
Conveying his deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Congress party, the CM, in his post on X, said, “Manmohan Singh’s tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions.”
Stalin also recalled that Manmohan Singh’s partnership with former CM M Karunanidhi was instrumental in advancing Tamil Nadu’s development. “Their mutual respect and collaboration brought vital projects and strengthened the state’s progress across various sectors. Manmohan Singh valued Tamil Nadu’s aspirations, ensuring that the voices of the south resonated in national policies,” he added.
The CM also reminisced that even during turbulent times, Manmohan Singh and Kalaignar stood together, exemplifying the strength of coalition politics built on trust and respect for regional identities.
“His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality — a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric. His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” he added.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “As a former Governor of RBI (1982-1985) and Union Finance Minister (1991-1996), his monetary and fiscal policies shaped the nation’s economy.
The introduction of the LPG (Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation) model of development chartered a new path for the country. A great economist, able administrator, and an exemplary statesman, his contributions hold a special place in the nation’s history. His demise marks an irreparable loss to the nation.”
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said under Manmohan Singh’s leadership, Indian economy started marching on a growth trajectory. TNCC would observe a week’s mourning and all party events have been cancelled for the period, he said.
BJP state president K Annamalai said, “Manmohan Singh’s profound actions spoke more than his words; key legislations such as the Right to Information Act, among others, stand as a testament to his commitment to the welfare of the people.”
PMK founder S Ramadoss recalled that on his insistence, Singh agreed to enforce 27% reservation in higher education institutions of the central government. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, who served as health minister in Singh’s Cabinet in 2004, recalled the former PM’s service to the nation.