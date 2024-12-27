Manmohan Singh steered India's economic transformation, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said Singh’s intellect and leadership catalysed India’s economic transformation.

Conveying his deepest condolences to his family, friends, and Congress party, the CM, in his post on X, said, “Manmohan Singh’s tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions.”

Stalin also recalled that Manmohan Singh’s partnership with former CM M Karunanidhi was instrumental in advancing Tamil Nadu’s development. “Their mutual respect and collaboration brought vital projects and strengthened the state’s progress across various sectors. Manmohan Singh valued Tamil Nadu’s aspirations, ensuring that the voices of the south resonated in national policies,” he added.

The CM also reminisced that even during turbulent times, Manmohan Singh and Kalaignar stood together, exemplifying the strength of coalition politics built on trust and respect for regional identities.

“His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality — a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric. His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him,” he added.