Punnakayal villagers protest over poor supply of water

THOOTHUKUDI: Condemning poor water supply, over 500 residents of Punnakayal staged a protest holding empty potables and alleged that they receive potable water only once every 40 days. The protesters, led by village committee president Kulandhai Machadu, claimed that they were not provided with adequate drinking water for the past few years.

It may be noted that the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) supplies Thamirabarani river water to the people of Punnakayal, a fishing hamlet located 6 km east of Authoor, on the southern banks of Thamirabarani River.

According to the villagers, potable water is supplied once every 30 days and sometimes they have to wait for almost 45 days. As a result, the public often stores water in drums over a month, leading to spread of diseases. Former village head Edison told TNIE that as the drinking water is kept stored for many days, the villagers often contract diseases like viral fever and cough. "Many of our children are suffering from fever and are hospitalised," he added.

Further, Rabingston, a resident of Punnakayal, said that although house service connections were laid three years ago, drinking water supply has not yet begun, despite paying deposits. "If we question the ward members and panchayat president during grama sabha meetings over the looming water crisis, they verbally abuse us, demanding to ask the collector why the drinking water project is still pending," said Edison.