CM Stalin pays respects to Manmohan Singh; opposition postpones protest plan

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin paid his last respects to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Friday and offered condolences to Singh’s family. He was accompanied by senior leaders TR Baalu, Tiruchy N Siva, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran.

Meanwhile, adhering to the union government’s seven-day mourning, the state government said the national flag would be flown half-mast during the period.

The opposition AIADMK and BJP have also postponed their agitations scheduled across the state condemning the DMK government for Anna University case.

PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss also paid homage to Singh in Delhi. Governor RN Ravi, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and TMC president GK Vasan also paid rich encomiums to Singh.