36-year-old held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Marthandam All Women Police arrested a 36-year-old man under the Pocso Act on Saturday, on the charges of rape and sexual assault of a Class 12 girl.

Police sources said the victim took part in a sports competition, along with classmates, and returned home on Thursday night. After some time, a male friend reached the house on a two-wheeler and picked her up.

When they were 1.5 km away from the house, the girl reportedly alighted the vehicle and decided to walk back home. She also informed her parents over the phone that she was on her way back.

While nearing a banana plantation, she searched the area for a restroom. Meanwhile, a man standing near a compound wall there noticed her and told her that she could use the restroom in his house. However, when the girl came out after using the restroom, the man allegedly sexually assaulted her.

In this connection, her parents filed a complaint with Marthandam All Women Police on Friday. The police launched an investigation and arrested the accused under sections 5 (L), 6 of POCSO Act and section 64 of BNS Act on Saturday. The victim has been admitted to a hospital. Further investigation is underway.