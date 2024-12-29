Private schools holding special classes during holidays in Dindigul, claims SFI

DINDIGUL: The Dindigul wing of the Students Federation of India (SFI) claimed that several private schools in the district are running special classes during the half-yearly holidays, despite warnings from the school education department to desist from conducting such classes.

Speaking to TNIE, SFI (Dindigul) president ME Niruben said that holidays have been announced for all the government, government-aided and private schools in Tamil Nadu as the half-yearly examinations are over. However, special classes are being conducted for Class 10, 11 and 12 students in various schools, he said.

"One must realise that these holidays are announced for the mental wellness of the students. Denying holidays and conducting classes could affect them psychologically. Though the Department of School Education (Tamil Nadu) had warned against holding special classes during holidays and announced appropriate actions against violators, several private schools in Natham, Dindigul Town and others missionary schools continue to run such classes," Niruben said.

When contacted, a top official from the school education department said that the SFI has submitted petitions against four private schools in Dindigul. "We have already sent circulars about holding special classes. We will conduct surprise inspections on Monday and Tuesday. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken," the official added.