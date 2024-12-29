Tenkasi police deny constable's allegations, issue statement

TENKASI: A day after a constable attached to the Sivagiri police station petitioned DGP Shankar Jiwal, alleging that seized vehicles used for smuggling minerals were forcefully released by smugglers with the involvement of higher officials, the Tenkasi district police on Saturday issued a statement denying the allegations.

A preliminary enquiry has been conducted in this connection, and the allegations have been found to be false, the police said.

Constable A Prabhakaran had submitted an unsigned petition with the DGP and met with media persons, levelling allegations against higher officials of the department. Subsequently, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Children, Tenkasi district, and a report was submitted terming the allegations false, said the statement.

Prabakaran is a police deserter, who was absent from duty from March 1, 2023, and reported back on October 4, 2024. He had also made a false propaganda about foreign trips by police personnel through WhatsApp. For the aforesaid two delinquencies, departmental action was imposed on him. Amid this background, Prabakaran sent a petition to the DGP making false allegations to damage the reputation of the police force. A preliminary enquiry has been conducted and allegations were found to be false. However, a detailed enquiry is being conducted and necessary action will be taken, said the release.