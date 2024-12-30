CM Stalin monitoring infrastructure development in Coimbatore, Minister Senthil Balaji

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister M K Stalin is continuously monitoring development works in Coimbatore district, Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters after laying foundation stone for several projects and inaugurating completed projects worth Rs 30.93 crore, Senthil Balaji said “The Chief Minister is paying special attention to Coimbatore district. We are carrying out projects such as roads, flyovers, underground drainage, and the installation of street lights in all constituencies without bias. Even before the BJP MLA made a request in a government function, the Chief Minister announced those projects and allocated funds.”

He added, “ When the CM arrived at the Coimbatore airport a couple of weeks ago to travel to Erode, he called the district collector and CCMC Commissioner to the airport and conducted a review meeting of the ongoing works and instructed them to expedite works.”

Explaining the projects he inaugurated, Senthil Balaji, who is the minister in charge of the district, said, “Various works completed by CCMC, including school classrooms, yoga centres, PDS shops, parks and food street. worth Rs 30.93 crore were launched today. Around 860 kilometres of roads in the corporation area have been paved at Rs 415 crore. Additional special fund of Rs 200 crore has been allocated to relay the remaining roads and tenders will be floated soon. This is the first time in the last three years that so much funds is being spent on developing roads in the city”

MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar, collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor K Ranganayaki, CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran accompanied the minister.