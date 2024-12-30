Litterers find it easy as CCTV network linkage with ICCC gets delayed in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has so far beautified over 50 frequent littering spots with the aim of encouraging the public to stop the practice, but in reality the initiative has not yielded the desired results. Senior officials admit only stern action can change the situation, but the corporation is yet to make the move to identify litterers by integrating the police CCTV networks with its integrated command and control centre (ICCC).

Though the mayor had announced in October that a meeting with police and other departments would be held regarding the integration of their services with the corporation command centre, that is yet to take place. Even if the meeting is held, it will take time to get necessary permission from the top brass of these departments to integrate with ICCC, an official stated.

“There are still some new littering spots, and we are trying to stop waste dumping there. We would soon hold a meeting with police, fire force, and others to integrate their services with the ICCC. The meeting was delayed due to monsoon-related works,” a senior corporation official said.

“In the recent rain, we had to work for several hours to clear the clogged stormwater drains in several areas of Woraiyur. If we could spot those littering, it would have helped us to reduce such instances,” a member of the ground team said.

“The corporation must announce a heavy penalty for those disposing of waste in public places. They should take such temporary steps till it comes up with a permanent solution like the integration of multiple departments with ICCC,” said D Suresh, a resident and retired official of the municipal administration department.