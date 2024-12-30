TN man rebuked for harassing granddaughter, ends life in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 56-year-old man died by suicide near Mathur allegedly after he sexually harassed his granddaughter.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl and her sibling had come to their grandparents home at Mathur for vacation. On Friday evening, the victim had gone to a shop with her grandfather, a daily wager. When the two were alone in the shop, he allegedly sexually harassed the girl.

The girl shouted and fled the shop. Subsequently, a shopkeeper questioned about the issue and informed the girl’s parents. The girl’s parent then rebuked the man over the phone at the shop. On Friday night, the man left his house and did not return.

In the wee hours of Saturday, he was found dead at a farmland. The man’s wife lodged a complaint at Mathur police station saying he died by suicide due to a family issue and a case was booked under section 194 BNSS.

District Child Protection Officer D Saravanan told TNIE that he did not receive information from police and that officials would counsel the girl on Monday.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104. To complain about child-related complaints contact 1098)