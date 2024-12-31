‘Arrogant stock’ fomenting violence, curbing women rights: CM Stalin

THOOTHUKUDI: The opposite of Dravidian stock is ‘arrogant stock’ that promoted violence, divided people based on religion and caste and snatched women of their rights, Chief Minister M K Stalin said after expanding the ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam’ at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Expressing happiness on seeing girls from 657 colleges in the hall, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu women escaped from the shackles of expired ideologies that kept them indoors and denied them independence for centuries. They have become the frontrunners in the country in terms of studies, ranks, higher education and employment. This is the scenario that Periyar, the champion of self-respect, wanted to see.”

“Illiteracy rate was 94% in 1911 and 92% in 1921, with only 2% of women having access to education back in the day. Now, girls from TN study better than boys. The Justice Party issued a G.O. for compulsory education on March 9, 1923, which is renowned for being the first-of-its-kind in India,” the chief minister said.

“One should know the past to avoid falling for false information,” Stalin said in response to a question on what ‘Dravidam’ has achieved.