‘Arrogant stock’ fomenting violence, curbing women rights: CM Stalin

THOOTHUKUDI: The opposite of Dravidian stock is ‘arrogant stock’ that promoted violence, divided people based on religion and caste and snatched women of their rights, Chief Minister M K Stalin said after expanding the ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam’ at Kamaraj College in Thoothukudi on Monday.
Expressing happiness on seeing girls from 657 colleges in the hall, Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu women escaped from the shackles of expired ideologies that kept them indoors and denied them independence for centuries. They have become the frontrunners in the country in terms of studies, ranks, higher education and employment. This is the scenario that Periyar, the champion of self-respect, wanted to see.”
“Illiteracy rate was 94% in 1911 and 92% in 1921, with only 2% of women having access to education back in the day. Now, girls from TN study better than boys. The Justice Party issued a G.O. for compulsory education on March 9, 1923, which is renowned for being the first-of-its-kind in India,” the chief minister said.
“One should know the past to avoid falling for false information,” Stalin said in response to a question on what ‘Dravidam’ has achieved.
Since the launch of the ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam’ on September 5, 2022, over 4.25 lakh girls have been benefitted with grants of Rs 590.66 crore,” he said.
Stalin said the ‘Pudhumai Penn Thittam’ will multiply students’ enrolment in higher education institutions, promoting gender parity, he added. “I will not rest until all the women in TN have graduated,” the chief minister told the participants.
Glass bridge near Tiruvalluvar statue unveiled
Kanniyakumari: CM M K Stalin unveiled an arch near the Tiruvalluvar statue, declaring it as the ‘Statue of Wisdom’ and inaugurated a glass bridge connecting Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Tiruvalluvar statue in Kanniyakumari on Monday.
The CM, along with his wife Durga Stalin and others reached the statue by boat and inaugurated the 77-metre long, 10-metre wide bridge worth Rs 37 crore, before taking a walk on the bridge. In recognition of 22 persons for spreading the moral values of Tirukkural, Stalin handed over cheques of Rs 25,000 each and meritorious certificates to the scholars.
He inaugurated the Poompuhar showroom near the statue, where relics are kept for sale, and a laser show was held near the statue. He also viewed a sand sculpture of Tiruvalluvar created by renowned sand artiste Sudarsan Pattnaik, and participated in a pattimandram moderated by Suki Sivam on the topic ‘Tirukkuralal Athiga Nanmai’ (merits from Tirukkural). Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kanimozhi, ministers participated.