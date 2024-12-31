Don’t politicise issues for gains, minister Geetha Jeevan tells AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Minister for Social Welfare P Geetha Jeevan criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for making statements that allegedly caused fear among girl students and their parents regarding safety in higher education institutions. She accused Palaniswami of exploiting women’s safety issues for political gains.

In her statement, Geetha Jeevan recalled incidents during the AIADMK regime, notably the Pollachi sexual assault case, where party functionaries were allegedly involved. She said the women of Tamil Nadu trust the current administration and will not be swayed by Palaniswami’s criticisms.

She highlighted in the recent AU incident, the student’s complaint led to the ‘prompt arrest of the accused’, and urged Palaniswami to refrain from politicising sensitive matters involving students for personal publicity.

Meanwhile, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj lauded the swift judicial process in a case where a stalker was sentenced to death for murdering a girl by pushing her in front of a train. She noted that the case concluded within 25 months, setting a national precedent for expedited justice. She attributed this efficiency to the Dravidian model government’s commitment to promptly addressing criminal activities.