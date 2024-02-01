Tamil Nadu: After 3-month pause, Tangedco may reintroduce TOD tariff for MSMEs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is likely to re-introduce time-of-day (TOD) tariff for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) this year, according to official sources. This comes three months after the state government issued an order to temporarily waive off the tariff following protests.
As part of the plan, the power utility floated tenders to procure 20,000 smart metres for low-tension current transformer consumers.
An official said, “Tangedco is facing a loss of Rs 196.10 crore per year due to uncollected TOD tariff, introduced to reduce the subsidy burden on the government. In November 2023, the government agreed to subsidise this amount until the smart metres are fully installed.”
The deadline for tender submission is March 1, with the opening scheduled for the following day.
A senior official told TNIE, “There are lakhs of Low Tension Current Transformer (LTCT) consumers across the state. Due to the financial crisis, it is impossible to install smart metres for all consumers at once. Hence, Tangedco is planning to procure the metres gradually. In the first phase in June, we will begin the installation process in Chennai alone.”
The tariff implementation will begin as and when the metres are installed. Explaining the smart metre technology, the official said, “These metres will automatically calculate electricity charges, connecting to the utility’s servers and delivering bill details via SMS to consumers.”
The TOD tariff was introduced for the first time in the MSME sector in September 2022, on par with high-tension consumers. After several representations from the stakeholders, it was reduced from 25% to 15%. However, following protests of tiny industries for a complete waiver, the government withheld it temporarily.
Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association’s former president K Mariyappan urged the government to remove the TOD tariff completely and fixed charges even after installing smart metres.