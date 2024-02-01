Tamil Nadu: After 3-month pause, Tangedco may reintroduce TOD tariff for MSMEs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is likely to re-introduce time-of-day (TOD) tariff for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) this year, according to official sources. This comes three months after the state government issued an order to temporarily waive off the tariff following protests.

As part of the plan, the power utility floated tenders to procure 20,000 smart metres for low-tension current transformer consumers.

An official said, “Tangedco is facing a loss of Rs 196.10 crore per year due to uncollected TOD tariff, introduced to reduce the subsidy burden on the government. In November 2023, the government agreed to subsidise this amount until the smart metres are fully installed.”

The deadline for tender submission is March 1, with the opening scheduled for the following day.