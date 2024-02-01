Tamil Nadu: In fight over saffron and white robes, Thiruvalluvar gets buried under blue

ERODE: A portrait of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar clad in saffron that was painted on the wall of a panchayat union primary school near Chithode was erased after several people objected to the colour of the attire. Sources said the school management would soon re-draw the portrait showing Thiruvalluvar in white attire.

According to sources, a few months ago, the school management painted portraits of several personalities including poet Thiruvalluvar and former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on the compound wall . Thiruvallur was shown wearing a saffron robe.

Controversy erupted after some people in the village circulated a video of the Thiruvalluvar painting on social media, with many people criticising it. As a precaution, the school management allegedly decided to re-paint the portrait in white. The school administration was to carry out the work on Monday. Upon knowing this, BJP functionaries in the village gathered in front of the painting and staged a protest. On information, Chithode police rushed to the spot and held talks with the BJP functionaries. To avoid any issues, the portrait was covered up using blue paint. sources said.

SM Senthil, general secretary of Erode south district BJP, said, “Thiruvalluvar is common to all. The artist just painted his dress in saffron. It’s not fair to change the colour of his dress just because someone complained on social media. We informed the school management that they can draw a picture of Thiruvalluvar in white nearby.”