People closely observing BJP’s anti-religious activities: Stalin

After the DMK assumed power in 2021, the government passed a resolution calling for the withdrawal of Act, the CM pointed out. “The DMK government will firmly resist CAA’s implementation in Tamil Nadu. The people of the country are closely observing the BJP’s anti-religious activities and the insidious drama of the AIADMK that supports it (the act of BJP),” Stalin said.

Commenting on the chief minister’s assertion, senior advocate KM Vijayan said, “Stalin’s statement that TN will not implement CAA may be legally challenged but it is unworkable without states’ cooperation. As it excluded Muslims, the Act can be challenged on the ground of religious discrimination.”

DMK’s organising secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi said there were provisions in the Act by which state governments can prevent the Union government from implementing it in states.

The CM had moved a resolution in the Assembly on September 8, 2021, and urged the centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 to protect and ensure unity and communal harmony and uphold the secular principles enshrined in the Constitution. The resolution was passed by a voice vote amid walkout by BJP members.

“As per established democratic principles, a country should be governed taking into consideration the aspirations and concerns of the people belonging to all sections of the society. But it is seen that the CAA was passed in such a way that it does not accord warm support to the refugees considering their plight, but instead discriminate against them according to their religion and their country of origin,” the resolution had said.