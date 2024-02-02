'AIADMK won't stop trying until BJP is removed from TN'

DINDIGUL: Members of the AIADMK staged a protest in Manikundu region on Thursday, under the headship of former minister and AIADMK treasurer Dindigul Seenivasan, condemning the DMK government for failing to take action against Pallavaram MLA Karunanidhi's son and his daughter-in-law, who allegedly brutally attacked an SC girl who was employed as domestic help at their house.

Addressing the media in Dindigul, Seenivasan also stated that AIADMK will not stop trying until they remove the BJP from Tamil Nadu.

"Former chief minister O Paneerselvam's statement that the AIADMK can govern the state for four years with the BJP's support, is not acceptable. I don't have to respond to OPS' statement as he is no longer a member of the AIADMK. Neither OPS, nor the BJP can destroy the party. Also, an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls will be announced at the right time," he said.