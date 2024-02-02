German firm inks Rs 2,500 crore investment pact with TN

CHENNAI: German shipping and container transportation major Hapag-Lloyd has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tamil Nadu government for an investment commitment of Rs 2,500 crore for a few projects in Thoothukudi and other parts of the state.
This investment is expected to provide employment to 1,000 people. The pact was signed in the presence of CM MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa who are in Spain.
Jesper Kanstrup, managing director, and Albert Lorente, director of Hapag-Lloyd, called on Stalin on January 31 and held discussions on making investments in Tamil Nadu.
As per the MoU, container freight stations and logistic facilities will come up in Thoothukudi.
An official release said Abertis’ International and institutional relations head Laura Berjani Perez called on Stalin and expressed willingness to invest in state highways infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.
Rajaa and Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau’s managing director V Vishnu were present.