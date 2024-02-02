Lok Sabha polls: PMK resolutions hint party tilting towards AIADMK in TN

CHENNAI: Going by the special general body resolutions of the PMK, it seems the party is neither going solo nor leaning towards DMK but mulling to be an AIADMK ally.
A total of 24 resolutions were adopted unanimously in PMK’s general body convened here on Thursday. Some of the resolutions criticised the ruling DMK including the party’s failure to coerce the union government to conduct a caste census, delay in implementing 10.5% compartmental reservation within the MBC quota to Vanniyar community, the state government’s failure to provide government jobs for 10,000 youths per year, DMK’s failure in not enacting an act to ensure 75% jobs in private sectors to local Tamils and not fulfilling the election promise of implementing old pension scheme for government employees.
Similarly, some of the resolutions criticised the BJP-led union government. The resolution criticised the BJP for not taking into consideration the Rohini Commission report for the welfare of the OBCs even after six months since its submission. PMK expressed its concern over the non-disbursement of flood relief by the union government to Tamil Nadu, and urged the union government to take steps to remove the creamy layer from reservation benefits to OBC candidates. It also flayed the centre for being lethargic in exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET.
In a separate political resolution, PMK said the practice of snatching away the rights of states remains unchanged irrespective of the ruling party at the centre. The special general body of the party has decided to form an alliance with parties concerned with the ‘welfare of the state and the country’.
Commenting on the resolutions, veteran political observer Durai Karthi told TNIE, “Since there are only two options before them in terms of facing the upcoming general election-2024, except going solo, they may go either with AIADMK or with BJP. By going through their resolutions it seems they are moving towards AIADMK.
It would be viable for them to some extent.” Veteran journalist Sreenivas Sharma said, “They may have been thinking that allying with AIADMK will be a win-win situation for both the parties."