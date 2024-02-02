Lok Sabha polls: PMK resolutions hint party tilting towards AIADMK in TN

In a separate political resolution, PMK said the practice of snatching away the rights of states remains unchanged irrespective of the ruling party at the centre. The special general body of the party has decided to form an alliance with parties concerned with the ‘welfare of the state and the country’.

Commenting on the resolutions, veteran political observer Durai Karthi told TNIE, “Since there are only two options before them in terms of facing the upcoming general election-2024, except going solo, they may go either with AIADMK or with BJP. By going through their resolutions it seems they are moving towards AIADMK.

It would be viable for them to some extent.” Veteran journalist Sreenivas Sharma said, “They may have been thinking that allying with AIADMK will be a win-win situation for both the parties."