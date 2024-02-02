Teacher arrested for fabricating POCSO charges against headmistress in viral video in TN

"Mangalam was not on good terms with Leela Navroj, the headmistress of the school, and few other staff of the institution. She, along with a parent of a student of the school, created the video, in which she asked five students to level sexual harassment allegations against the headmistress and some other staff. The video went viral on social media," sources said.



Following this, an inquiry was conducted by the chief educational officer and the superintendent of police in this regard and it was confirmed that the video was fake and deliberately created to defame the headmistress.

Subsequently, Mangalam was arrested by the Cheranmahadevi All Women Police on Wednesday under various sections of the Pocso Act. She was placed under suspension by the school education department on Thursday. A case has also been registered against the parent who aided the teacher in making the video, sources added.