29-year-old painter who raped three minor girls nabbed, remanded in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 29-year-old painter from Chennai who allegedly sexually assaulted three minor girls aged 7, 9 and 10, repeatedly. The accused, A Yovan alias John from Adyar, used a nine-year-old boy to lure the girls. The police said he assaulted the girls in his makeshift house in Thiruvanmiyur jurisdiction.

He was arrested after one of the girls’ parent filed a complaint at the Neelankarai All Women Police Station based on which a case was registered under Sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault)- (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and 356 (assault) of the IPC.