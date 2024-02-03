29-year-old painter who raped three minor girls nabbed, remanded in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 29-year-old painter from Chennai who allegedly sexually assaulted three minor girls aged 7, 9 and 10, repeatedly. The accused, A Yovan alias John from Adyar, used a nine-year-old boy to lure the girls. The police said he assaulted the girls in his makeshift house in Thiruvanmiyur jurisdiction.
He was arrested after one of the girls’ parent filed a complaint at the Neelankarai All Women Police Station based on which a case was registered under Sections 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault)- (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and 356 (assault) of the IPC.
Police refused to answer how the accused came in contact with the boy whom he used to lure the girls. The accused had been remanded in judicial custody.