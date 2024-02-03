30-year-old man from Chennai held for transwoman’s murder

COIMBATORE: Vadavalli police arrested a Chennai-based 30-year-old man on Friday in connection with the murder of a transwoman in at the Marudhamalai on January 29. According to police, the suspect and his family were abused by a group of transwomen when they visited Maruthamalai temple four months ago and he wanted to avenge it, but killed the wrong person.
The suspect was identified as S Dinesh Kandasamy (30) a resident of Siva Prakash Nagar in Chennai. Dinesh completed BE and worked in an IT firm. He quit his job as he developed interest in spirituality. Also, he allegedly was receiving treatment for behaviour issues, according to police.
Dinesh and his parents visited Marudhamalai temple in September 2023. While he was wandering at Indira Nagar, he was waylaid by Masilamani, a transwoman, and her friends who snatched money and abused him.
Dinesh reached Coimbatore on October 9 allegedly to take revenge on Masilamani. But the attempt went awry, and next day, he was recognized and caught by locals at Indira Nagar. When his parents tried to rescue him, the family was thrashed and humiliated by a mob.
Recently, Dinesh went missing from his home. Fearing that he could have gone to Marudhamalai, his parents informed Vadavalli Police over phone and they started looking out for him in Indira Nagar area.
On January 25, Masilamani’s friend B Dhanalakshmi (36), a transwoman from LIC Colony at Selvapuram, visited her residence to attend the Thaipoosam festival and stayed there. On January 29 evening, when Dhanalakshmi was alone in the house, Dinesh stabbed her to death, mistaking her to be Masilamani. He then informed his father and asked him to come to Palani. On Tuesday, they reached Palani temple, where Dinesh tonsured his head and the two stayed in a relative’s house in Madurai.
Based on CCTV footage from near the crime scene and a video recorded by Masilamani on her phone during the assault, Vadavalli police arrested Dinesh on Friday. “Dinesh reached Coimbatore by flight. His travel history and mobile signal confirmed his visit to Marudhamalai. His parents who did not know the murder, revealed about his stay at Madurai, which helped us to arrest him,” said a police officer.