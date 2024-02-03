30-year-old man from Chennai held for transwoman’s murder

COIMBATORE: Vadavalli police arrested a Chennai-based 30-year-old man on Friday in connection with the murder of a transwoman in at the Marudhamalai on January 29. According to police, the suspect and his family were abused by a group of transwomen when they visited Maruthamalai temple four months ago and he wanted to avenge it, but killed the wrong person.

The suspect was identified as S Dinesh Kandasamy (30) a resident of Siva Prakash Nagar in Chennai. Dinesh completed BE and worked in an IT firm. He quit his job as he developed interest in spirituality. Also, he allegedly was receiving treatment for behaviour issues, according to police.