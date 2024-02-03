Illegal mining: 209 excavators worth Rs 128 crore attached

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached as many as 209 sand excavators worth Rs 128.34 crore, which it suspected were predominantly deployed beyond the permitted quarry area for illegal and excessive sand mining activities.

According to a release from ED, apart from the excavators, a sum of Rs 2.25 crore, spread across 35 bank accounts belonging to Shanmugam Ramachandran, Karuppaiah Rethinam, Pannerselvam Karikalan, and others, who were allegedly involved in unlawful sand mining activities in Tamil Nadu, were also attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Following a comprehensive examination of all sand quarries in the state to determine the status of mining sites, the ED expert team’s report highlighted instances of excessive and illegal sand mining, much more than the recorded volume documented in the state government records.

The analysis of geofencing reports submitted by the manufacturers and suppliers of the excavators utilised in illegal sand mining revealed that the excavators were predominantly deployed beyond the permitted quarry area. This unequivocally confirmed the occurrence of illegal and excessive sand mining activities, the release stated.