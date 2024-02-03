Tamil Nadu

Illegal sex determination, MTP racket busted; two held in TN

DHARMAPURI: A  team of health department officials, led by Joint Director of Medical Services Dr K Santhi, on Friday arrested two people who were running an illegal ultrasonic scan centre and sex selection racket in Barigam village.

On Thursday, the Joint Director of Medical Services office near Kuppur  received a tip-off that a group of people have been conducting illegal  sex determination and abortion racket. Following the tip-off, with  assistance from the Thoppur police, a search was conducted in  Nallampalli and on Thursday and Friday. 

The team identified that an illegal scanning centre was functioning from a house in Barigam  village. Thoppur police and a team of health officials apprehended two  people while another person  escaped.

Dr Santhi said, “R Vanitha (35) of  Palacode, and her brother R Murugan (30) were working along with Vadivel, an agent from Kallakurichi, to run this illegal racket. We arrested Vanitha  and Murugan. When the team raided the place, we found 13 pregnant women waiting to know the sex of their  foetus. Most of them were  from Dharmapuri, Salem, and Krishnagiri districts.  Murugan brought the women to the  residence in Barigam. Each woman would be charged Rs 13,000 -Rs 20,000 for the scan.”

Officials  added that the women would be taken to another place to undergo abortion. Sources added, “ In most cases, people using the ultrasound are not  knowledgeable enough to identify the sex of the foetus. People must stop illegal sex determination and abortion.  We conducted a preliminary medical examination and provided food to the women who were waiting in the house.” Thoppur police are conducting further investigation.

