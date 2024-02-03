Illegal sex determination, MTP racket busted; two held in TN

DHARMAPURI: A team of health department officials, led by Joint Director of Medical Services Dr K Santhi, on Friday arrested two people who were running an illegal ultrasonic scan centre and sex selection racket in Barigam village.

On Thursday, the Joint Director of Medical Services office near Kuppur received a tip-off that a group of people have been conducting illegal sex determination and abortion racket. Following the tip-off, with assistance from the Thoppur police, a search was conducted in Nallampalli and on Thursday and Friday.

The team identified that an illegal scanning centre was functioning from a house in Barigam village. Thoppur police and a team of health officials apprehended two people while another person escaped.