Illegal sex determination, MTP racket busted; two held in TN

DHARMAPURI: A team of health department officials, led by Joint Director of Medical Services Dr K Santhi, on Friday arrested two people who were running an illegal ultrasonic scan centre and sex selection racket in Barigam village.
On Thursday, the Joint Director of Medical Services office near Kuppur received a tip-off that a group of people have been conducting illegal sex determination and abortion racket. Following the tip-off, with assistance from the Thoppur police, a search was conducted in Nallampalli and on Thursday and Friday.
The team identified that an illegal scanning centre was functioning from a house in Barigam village. Thoppur police and a team of health officials apprehended two people while another person escaped.
Dr Santhi said, “R Vanitha (35) of Palacode, and her brother R Murugan (30) were working along with Vadivel, an agent from Kallakurichi, to run this illegal racket. We arrested Vanitha and Murugan. When the team raided the place, we found 13 pregnant women waiting to know the sex of their foetus. Most of them were from Dharmapuri, Salem, and Krishnagiri districts. Murugan brought the women to the residence in Barigam. Each woman would be charged Rs 13,000 -Rs 20,000 for the scan.”
Officials added that the women would be taken to another place to undergo abortion. Sources added, “ In most cases, people using the ultrasound are not knowledgeable enough to identify the sex of the foetus. People must stop illegal sex determination and abortion. We conducted a preliminary medical examination and provided food to the women who were waiting in the house.” Thoppur police are conducting further investigation.