Woman killed, two hurt as police vehicle mows down bikes in TN; cop held

TIRUCHY: A woman was killed while two others sustained injuries after a ‘speeding’ police vehicle knocked down their two-wheelers near Kattuputhur in the district on Thursday night. An armed reserve cop who was allegedly at the wheel was arrested the same night and remanded in judicial custody.

According to sources, the police were investigating a case of caste conflict at Seelai Pillaiyarputhur village in Musiri taluk wherein a poster allegedly defaming a community recently came up. Subsequently, police personnel were deployed in the village.

Around 8.30 pm on Thursday, K Loganathan, a cop attached to the armed reserve wing of the district police, drove a duty vehicle at high speed through the village. The vehicle knocked down Dheepan (24), who was sitting on his parked motorbike, before hitting another two-wheeler which Dheenadayalan(48) and Maruthayi (38) were riding on.