Governor confers degrees on 459 students of MS University, BC welfare min skips event

TIRUNELVELI: As many as 459 students of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University were conferred with degrees by Governor RN Ravi at their 30th convocation ceremony in Tiruneleli on Saturday. The event was held at the VO Chidambaranar Auditorium in the university premises, and was presided over by governor Ravi, who is also the chancellor of the university. Ravi gave away degrees to 351 Phd students, 44 undergraduate, and 64 postgraduate students.

Chief guest Nalinaksh S Vyas, former vice-chancellor of Rajasthan Technical University and professor of mechanical engineering at IIT Kanpur, highlighted the role that the graduates would play in shaping the future of the country and the world. As the competition intensifies, opportunities will increase along with challenges.

He added, "No transformation is possible without a team of competent, optimistic, highly-motivated, energetic, enthusiastic, confident, hardworking, and disciplined people."

Other than Ravi and Vyas, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar and others had participated in the event. It is to be noted that even though the convocation invitation mentioned that Backward Classes Welfare and Higher Education Minister RS Rajakannappan, pro chancellor of the university, would be present on the occasion, the minister did not participate.