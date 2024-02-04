Poll notification one month away; parties shift gear in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Political parties in the state have stepped up preparations for the Lok Sabha election since the notification for the election is expected within a month.

The DMK, which has taken the lead in gearing up for the election, held discussions with CPI leaders about seat-sharing on Saturday and invited MDMK for talks on Sunday. Answering queries from reporters after the talks, CPI leader K Subburayan said the party has sought more seats than what it got in this alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

However, he declined to reveal the constituencies sought. On whether his party would seek more seats, Vaiko said, “I will not put any pressure on the DMK. I had promised former CM M Karunanidhi that MDMK would be a shield to the DMK.”

Meanwhile, the DMK urged the public to send proposals to be included in its election manifesto. People can send their representations to the DMK’s election manifesto committee at party headquarters in Chennai or dmkmanifesto2024@dmk.in.

They can also use hotline 08069556900 to share their views. On X handle, people can tweet their views with the hashtag #DMKManifesto2024 or send them through WhatsApp (9043299441). People can meet the election manifesto committee when it visits various parts of the state. The DMK also provided a QR code to make their recommendations for the manifesto online.

Amid speculation that the BJP’s national leadership has sent a message to AIADMK for reviving ties ahead of the election through TMC, party chief GK Vasan told reporters that he has been in touch with leaders of all parties which faced the 2021 Assembly election together.

“I met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his residence on Friday and held discussions. It is my second meeting with him in a month. On Thursday, I spoke to BJP state president K Annamalai over phone. Two days ago, I met BJP national president JP Nadda at the Parliament complex. On Monday, I will be meeting PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss at the Parliament,” Vasan told reporters. The TMC would take its stand on the alliance on February 12 when the general council of the party meets, he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP also expedited its preparations for the election. Senior leader BL Santhosh will hold discussions on Sunday to decide on aspirants. The state unit of has already prepared a list of candidates and Santhosh would discuss their electoral prospects.