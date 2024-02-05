DMK cadre back Nehru Jr, seek Tiruchy LS seat

TIRUCHY: With the Lok Sabha election around the corner, DMK members, pointing to Tiruchy constituency not having seen an MP from the party in decades, are projecting KN Arun Nehru, son of party principal secretary and Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru, as their favourite to contest the polls. While dismissing his active participation in DMK events in the city of late as “regular party work”, Arun Nehru, who doesn’t hold any party position, is quick to add that he would consider it an “honour” were he declared the DMK’s candidate.

Expressing desire that the DMK name Arun Nehru as Tiruchy constituency candidate, a party functionary in Woraiyur said, “Last time cadre in Woraiyur region worked hard for Congress candidate Su Thirunavukkarasar’s victory. We, however, barely saw him in the past five years. This time if Arun Nehru is announced as the candidate, we will make sure all votes in our region fall for him.”

Another party functionary at Vannarapettai said, “Minister KN Nehru has to be at the headquarters due to his responsibility as the party’s principal secretary. It would hence be great if Arun Nehru is fielded.”

One of the DMK’s local unit secretaries, too, said, “I’m at Anna Arivalayam (DMK party headquarters). We have been called by the party’s high command to offer our suggestions for a candidate for the upcoming elections. I have compiled the letters of recommendation from party members in my region and submitted them.