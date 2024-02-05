SC asks Chief Justice of HC to name a judge to hear Suo Motu revision cases against TN ministers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to assign a judge who would hear and adjudicate the Suo Motu revision proceedings in connection to the corruption cases filed against the state's Ministers.
A two-judge bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and also comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra passed the order after hearing an appeal filed by sitting DMK Minister KKSSR Ramachandran, State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, challenging the HC's single judge, Justice N Anand Venkatesh's series of orders initiating suo motu powers against him and other sitting ministers, including the Minister for Human Resource Management Thangam Thennarasu.
"The CJ will take a call. He can assign to whosoever he may like, his discretion. Considering that Chief Justice is the master of the roster, any exercise of jurisdiction should certainly emanate from their office," the Supreme Court said, in its order on Monday.
During the course of the hearing, senior lawyer Rakesh Dwivedi appearing for the HC said that the Chief Justice's approval had been granted now.
Opposing this argument, senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, for Ramachandran, said that the report said prior approval was not taken before suo motu jurisdiction was exercised.
Justice Roy, said that to put a quietus to it we should remit the case to the Chief justice of the HC.
"No one can ask for bench hunting we make it clear let us not comment on that," it said.
It also went on to say that the judge (Justice Venkatesh) should have ideally asked the CJ to allot suo motu revision cases, but instead of this, the order of numbering was passed.
"We deem it appropriate to say that the suo motu matters should be considered by the CJ; he may either take the matter himself or to another judge as he may consider appropriate. Thereafter the matter will proceed on merits. The above order should not be construed as making comments on the concerned judges hearing the suo motu matters," it said.
Both the ministers belong to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and were ministers from 2006 to 2011 and also at present they are ministers in the M K Stalin state cabinet.
The two ministers were charged with amassing illegal wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income, during this period, which they denied of any wrongdoing.
Initially the Virudhunagar principal district court (Special Court) had last year in July discharged three people, including minister Ramachandran and his wife, Aadhilakshmi, in a DA case registered against them in 2011.
But one month later, the HC judge Justice Venkatesh has initiated a suo motu revision against Ramachandran, and Thennarasu in the DA cases against them.
Justice Venkatesh also in August last year had passed individual orders against the two, detailing the reasons for the revision and issued notice to the accused, as well as, the prosecution.
Thennarasu and Ramachandran were acquitted by the special court in the DA case, after it did not find any evidence to prosecute them.