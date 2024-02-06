AIADMK govt ushered in prosperity: EPS

DHARMAPURI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami participated in a tractor rally offering support to the farmers and inaugurated the Kongu multipurpose training centre at Harur on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the AIADMK government offered an era of prosperity to the people of Tamil Nadu.

“The AIADMK government started 11 medical colleges and six law colleges across the state, a feat no other state or government was able to achieve. We brought 7.5 per cent reservation in NEET, we earned over 140 awards and accolades from the Union government. Also, we renovated over 14,000 PWD-controlled lakes and 27,000 lakes controlled by the panchayats under the Kudimarmathu scheme.”

Criticising Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said, “Stalin promised he would scrap NEET immediately after taking charge as CM. But even recently at the DMK youth meet at Salem he said the same. The DMK government is employing shrewd gimmicks to fool people.” MLAs KP Anbalagan, SP Velumani and P Thangamani participated in the event.