Annamalai: BJP will finalise LS poll ties in Tamil Nadu by Feb-end

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday said the party would finalise its alliance for Lok Sabha elections by the end of February.

He was answering queries of reporters after opening the BJP election office for the Lok Sabha polls. BJP’s in-charge for Tamil Nadu Aravindh Menon and Sudhakar Reddy and senior leaders of the state unit were present on the occasion.

Annamalai said, “Efforts are going on for forming an alliance. All those who accept Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership are welcome to the alliance. All political parties here are saying their respective alliance would be finalised by the end of February because they know it is a tough task and the alliance scenario is quickly changing in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the alliances were finalised in January itself. Now the situation is different and by the end of February, a clear picture about the alliance will emerge.”

Responding to a question, Annamalai expressed confidence that the BJP would make a big win in the Lok Sabha elections. “The ground reality about electoral prospects has changed in Tamil Nadu and it will be reflected in the results of the Lok Sabha elections. This time, the BJP will come in first place in many constituencies and as runners-up in a few,” he said.