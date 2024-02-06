Madras HC pulls up Centre over inaction in fishers’ row

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over the recurring incidents of mid-sea attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan naval forces, the Madras High Court on Monday asked the Centre why is it not taking any constructive steps on the issue.

The court raised the question while hearing a PIL filed by an NGO. “Arrest is another thing. You say that you are taking steps to see that they are provided with legal assistance and all that. But why the government does not take constructive steps (to check attacks). This is happening every time,” Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala asked Assistant Solicitor General Rajesh Vivekanandan who represented the Centre.

Advocate LP Maurya, appearing for the petitioner Peter Rayan, president of Fishermen Care, an NGO requested the court to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to convene a meeting of the joint working group to sort out the issues pertaining to the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen. The counsel also informed the court that 23 fishermen were arrested recently. Referring to fishing rights of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, the bench said the court cannot issue any direction in this regard since another country is involved.

Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has written to the Centre seeking its intervention in the issue of fishermen’s arrests. When he added the state government is providing `250 per day to the arrested fishermen’s families, the bench commented that the amount has to be raised.

As per the petition, repeated human rights violations are committed by the Sri Lankan navy, posing a threat to the fishermen. Around 25 fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9, 2023, and six were arrested on December 13, 2023, the petition noted.