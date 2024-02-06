Madras HC refuses interim relief of protection from arrest to BJP’s Amar Prasad Reddy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday refused to grant interim relief of protection from arrest to BJP leader Amar Prasad Reddy in connection with a case of assaulting a party functionary.

When Reddy’s anticipatory bail plea came up for hearing before Justice CV Karthikeyan, it was brought to his notice that a similar anticipatory bail petition filed by another suspect in the same case was not listed.

Subsequently, the judge directed the Registry to tag the petitions together and list them for hearing on Wednesday. Though advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, appearing for the BJP leader, sought interim relief of protection from arrest till the next hearing date to Reddy, the court declined it.

The police registered a case against Reddy based on a complaint lodged by Devi, who alleged that her sister Andal, a BJP functionary, was assaulted at the instance of Reddy by Nivedha, another party worker, due to a tiff over the arrangements made for prime minister’s Chennai visit on January 19. The police booked him under sections 354 and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).