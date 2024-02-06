Tamilisai, Amit Shah meeting sparks seat rumours in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when the BJP is searching for the right candidate to contest the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday has sparked speculations.

Reports suggest the BJP top-brass has been considering possibilities of fielding Tamilisai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and former Lok Sabha member R Radhakrishnan and others as the prospective candidates from the constituency.

Although Namassivayam is reportedly the frontrunner, sources said he is not enthusiastic about contesting and is aspiring to play a crucial role in Puducherry politics to realise his dream of becoming the chief minister. On the contrary, Tamilisai is said to be keen on securing the seat and eyeing a potential role as a union minister.

She has been actively engaging with the public through government schemes, field visits, and other initiatives, positioning herself as a dedicated public servant. She has even been wielding the political sword to neutralise the opposition remarks and earn brownie points for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has reportedly given the responsibility of finding the right candidate to CM N Rangasamy, who is heading the NDA in the union territory .