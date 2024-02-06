Tamilisai, Amit Shah meeting sparks seat rumours in Pondy

PUDUCHERRY: At a time when the BJP is searching for the right candidate to contest the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan calling on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday has sparked speculations.
Reports suggest the BJP top-brass has been considering possibilities of fielding Tamilisai, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam and former Lok Sabha member R Radhakrishnan and others as the prospective candidates from the constituency.
Although Namassivayam is reportedly the frontrunner, sources said he is not enthusiastic about contesting and is aspiring to play a crucial role in Puducherry politics to realise his dream of becoming the chief minister. On the contrary, Tamilisai is said to be keen on securing the seat and eyeing a potential role as a union minister.
She has been actively engaging with the public through government schemes, field visits, and other initiatives, positioning herself as a dedicated public servant. She has even been wielding the political sword to neutralise the opposition remarks and earn brownie points for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP has reportedly given the responsibility of finding the right candidate to CM N Rangasamy, who is heading the NDA in the union territory .
In this scenario, the decision regarding the candidate would need the approval of Rangasamy, before being approved by central BJP leadership. “The final decision on the candidate will be taken by Rangasamy and the central BJP leadership,” Namassivayam told reporters .
Speculation is rife that Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam may emerge as the Congress candidate for the seat, seeking re-election. In a party meeting on Sunday, former CM V Narayanasamy also expressed his support for Vaithilingam’s candidature.
The political landscape in Puducherry is set for a dynamic shift as the BJP navigates through these deliberations, aiming to field a candidate who can effectively contend with Vaithilingam and secure victory in the elections.
Meanwhile in Karaikal, Tamilisai played down the speculations saying, “I went to discuss Puducherry’s future and seek more funds for development. I also discussed
airport expansion and promoting solar power in Puducherry. I will do whatever duty I get.”