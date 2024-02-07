AIADMK to conduct street protests against DMK govt in 10 seats

COIMBATORE: AIADMK is planning to conduct street campaigns in 10 constituencies against the DMK government condemning hike in power, property tax etc, former AIADMK minister and Thondamuthur MLA SP Velumani said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after a party functionaries meeting at ‘Idhyadeivam Maligai’ near Anna statue, he added, “The DMK is following anti-people policies, not implementing major schemes in Coimbatore and the district is being neglected for the last three years.”

The AIADMK leader further said, “Soon after the DMK assumed office, it increased the prices of milk, power and hiked property tax. This is affecting the people. Our party functionaries will take these issues to the public by conducting street campaigns in municipalities, panchayats and corporations in 10 assembly constituencies across the district. They will also tell people about the AIADMK’s achievements in our regime. Our MLAs have decided to approach the district collector Kranthi Kumar Patti seekingmore drinking water and repair of damaged roads.”

Velumani also said during the meeting a resolution was passed to protest condemning Niligiris MP A Raja’s disparaging remarks against former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at Avinashi.

AIADMK is trying hard to make a comeback after losing in 2021 Assembly elections. The party had recently broken its alliance with the saffron party.

EC reviews LS poll preparations in TN

Chennai: Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Badoo and Principal Secretary to Election Commission of India Malay Mallick on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Lok Sabha election in the presence of Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo. Talking to reporters, Sahoo said officials from Income Tax, Customs, CISF, and other central and state agencies took part in the discussions. On Wednesday, the ECI officials will have detailed discussions with all district collectors and senior police officers through video conference.