Three more held in fake ED raid on Tiruppur businessman in TN

TIRUPPUR: Following the arrest of five persons for posing as ED officials and looting a businessman in Tiruppur city, three culprits including a fake journalist were arrested on Tuesday morning.



According to a police source, Anguraj (52) a businessman operating a cotton yarn business in Tiruppur city, received telephone calls from a private company from Hyderabad. Believing the words of the representatives, the duo managed to arrange Rs 1.69 crores from their friends and relatives.

After a few minutes, a group of five persons stepped inside Anguraj's office claiming to be officials from Enforcement Directorate (ED) and conducting fake inquiries about business accounts and seized cash amounting Rs 1.69 crore.

Anguraj later lodged a complaint about the fake raid. Following which, Tiruppur police arrested Vijay Karthick (37), Narendra Nath (45), Rajasekar (39), Loganathan (41), Gopinath (46). On February 6th, another police team found another group which split after the crime had conspired and planned the fake raid.

The police followed the group and arrested three culprits - Prathish (30), Kotteeswaran (42) and Zaheer Abbas (34) for their involvement in the crime. It is reported that Zaheer Abbas was a fake journalist also involved in the fake raid and one among the masterminds. Police seized cash amounting to Rs 7 lakhs and two smart phones from the three culprits. All three persons were remanded to Tiruppur District Jail on Tuesday night.