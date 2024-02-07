Will form mega poll alliance: AIADMK deputy gen secy

SALEM: AIADMK will form a mega alliance for the upcoming parliamentary elections, said K P Munusamy, former minister and party deputy general secretary here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Munusamy said, “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has a lot of political experience and he has said that a mega alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK for the upcoming polls. So surely there will be an alliance and they will win the elections. However, we do not want to expose all our election strategies for now. We will provide relevant information at the appropriate time.”

Responding to O Panneerselvam’s comment that they will compete using the two-leaves symbol, he said, “The Election Commission and Courts have recognised that Edappadi is AIADMK’s general secretary and the two-leaves symbol is allocated to him. So, we don’t know why Panneerselvam is making such comments and who is he trying to deceive.”

Responding to a question on TTV Dhinakaran’s criticism, Munusamy said, “Dhinakaran is a person with low standards and I don’t want to criticise him.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a few functionaries from BJP and DMK met AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and joined the party.