CM Stalin: PM treating states as municipalities, obstructing them from borrowing money

Public debt financing is states’ right: CM

Coming down heavily on the GOI ’s hindrance to borrow for the state’s development projects, Stalin said the Centre ought to orchestrate a cohesive strategy to alleviate this fiscal crisis. “The subject of public debt for financing the public expenditure of states is within the exclusive purview of the state legislature,” Stalin said.

Hailing the era of VP Singh as PM as the sentinel of social justice, Stalin said the former PM had assured the then CM, M Karunanidhi, that there would be no need for him to visit Delhi even once for state’s demands. “Such respect for states was once a hallmark of our PMs. The current PM, however, perceives states as mere municipalities, showing a marked disdain for the CMs. It disheartens me to witness the deteriorating political climate that necessitates you from Kerala to venture to Delhi for protest,” Stalin said.

Recalling the demonstration staged by Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Stalin said, “Today, a ‘black shirt demonstration’ was held by DMK MPs in Delhi. All the states are compelled to protest against the common grievance of inequitable distribution of funds. We are rapidly approaching a juncture where the BJP-led Union government will be required to answer for its actions before the people of India.”

Deputed to take part in the protest by the CM, Tamil Nadu IT Minister P Thiaga Rajan said, “At one time, Tamil Nadu used to get about 70% of its revenue from the Union’s share of taxes and 30% on central schemes. Now, we get less than half of the revenues and share of taxes and the other half from the central schemes. And those schemes are grossly biased against states like Tamil Nadu.”

“Whenever we ask for support, there is always a response of silence. When we ask our airports to be declared as international airports, they don’t do it. But they open airports in BJP-ruled states. When we ask for AII MS, they don’t do it and leave it as mere announcements. When we ask for relief for historic floods, they don’t allocate even `1 and show no compassion at all. If we look at the schemes they fund them on 80:20 ratio between union and states. In two years, it turns to 20:80,” Rajan said.

The minister also recalled how former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi fought for federalism and the rights of the state. “In that sense, I pay respects to J Jayalalithaa who also stood strong for federalism and states’ rights. I must mention here that I pay my respects to the one-time champion of federalism, the three-time CM of Gujarat Thiru Narendra Modi who was once the greatest champion of federalism when he was the CM,” he added.

Pinarayi rejects PM’s north-south comment

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the protests were being held to create a narrative of north-south divide, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the protesters are there to fight for the people of the state and it is the BJP that is playing divisive politics. Vijayan also refuted allegations that the stir is politically motivated