ECI seeks time to choose new poll counting centre in TN

MADURAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought further time from the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to explore the feasibility of choosing an alternative location as a vote counting centre, instead of the Madurai Medical College.

The standing counsel for ECI made the plea before a bench of justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar, when the bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by the college student council. If no alternative place is found, the commission would take measures to alleviate the issues, the counsel assured. The judges adjourned the case to February 19.

Office bearers of the college stated that students do not have access to several parts of the college and many of their activities were cancelled as the institute is subjected to tight security and installation of temporary structures.