Shengottai residents in TN enter council meeting hall demanding drinking water

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a bid to resolve the drinking water crisis in their region, Shengottai residents, holding empty pots, entered the meeting hall of the municipal council here on Thursday and demanded Chairperson Ramalakshmi to put an end to the water shortage. According to sources, the residents of ward 1 had been staging a protest in front of the municipal office in Shengottai alleging that they have not received drinking water for the past 40 days.

"When we approached the officials, they did not give us a proper response. Some councillors said the water pipeline to our area was damaged during the road work," said the protesters, who later entered the meeting hall where the councillors, chairperson and other officials were present. They left the hall after the chairperson promised to temporarily arrange drinking water on tanker lorries and fix the pipeline damage as a permanent solution.

Meanwhile, in Alangulam, the residents of ward 5, including councillor Babitha Lingavelraj, staged a dharna in front of the panchayat office demanding drinking water, sewage drains and other facilities.

In Tirunelveli, the Nanguneri union panchayat council chaired by Sowmiya Arockia Edwin rejected three resolutions put forward by Collector KP Karthikeyan and 109 other resolutions by the block development office administration.

The council passed only three resolutions moved by the chairperson, and the councillors alleged that the collector insisted that they cancel the already passed resolution condemning the non-cooperation by block development officer.

