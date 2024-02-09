Trust fraud case: Madras HC directs state to probe erring education dept officials

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as teachers defrauded by Aadhava Trust demand the arrest of Balakumaresan, the director of the trust, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the school education department to investigate erring officials who permitted the private trust to engage teachers at government schools. Education department officials had permitted NGOs to appoint teachers to allegedly address Covid-induced learning gap among students, reveal several Right To Information (RTI) replies.



Two years ago, an NGO called Aadhava Trust, functioning from Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi, had appointed teachers for over 3,000 vacant posts in various government schools across Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, and Madurai at meagre income of Rs 5,000. The trust is also said to have collected deposits ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each teacher. It went bankrupt, however, leaving the teachers unpaid for more than six months, and their deposits not refunded either. Another NGO, which had appointed over 500 teachers in Thoothukudi, met with the same fate.



When the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was approached earlier, the court had arranged for a negotiation between the victims and the Aadhava Trust, asking the latter to refund their deposits, but the trust failed. As per the court order, Aadhava Trust had colluded with the school education authorities to appoint teachers at government schools, despite the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) being solely responsible for recruitment. The trust had collected deposits to the tune of Rs 24 crore from several hundred aspirants, the justice observed while declining anticipatory bail to Balakumaresan.