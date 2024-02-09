Trust fraud case: Madras HC directs state to probe erring education dept officials

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as teachers defrauded by Aadhava Trust demand the arrest of Balakumaresan, the director of the trust, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the school education department to investigate erring officials who permitted the private trust to engage teachers at government schools. Education department officials had permitted NGOs to appoint teachers to allegedly address Covid-induced learning gap among students, reveal several Right To Information (RTI) replies.
Two years ago, an NGO called Aadhava Trust, functioning from Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi, had appointed teachers for over 3,000 vacant posts in various government schools across Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar, and Madurai at meagre income of Rs 5,000. The trust is also said to have collected deposits ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each teacher. It went bankrupt, however, leaving the teachers unpaid for more than six months, and their deposits not refunded either. Another NGO, which had appointed over 500 teachers in Thoothukudi, met with the same fate.
When the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was approached earlier, the court had arranged for a negotiation between the victims and the Aadhava Trust, asking the latter to refund their deposits, but the trust failed. As per the court order, Aadhava Trust had colluded with the school education authorities to appoint teachers at government schools, despite the Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) being solely responsible for recruitment. The trust had collected deposits to the tune of Rs 24 crore from several hundred aspirants, the justice observed while declining anticipatory bail to Balakumaresan.
The court had said that the chief education officer and district education officer had permitted the petitioner to provide infrastructure and teaching facilities to the government school, which could not have happened without the help of some erring officials. The court directed the SED director to conduct an inquiry with the officials, who allowed the trust to engage teachers, and take appropriate action.
Meanwhile, RTI replies obtained by activist J Michael Anto Jeenious revealed that the SED had permitted the trust to engage government schools to help students recover from the learning gap due to COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the SED had not exchanged any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the volunteering trust, which the RTI noted, is not authorised to hire teachers. Further, SED authorities had permitted the trust to appoint teachers based on the communication of deputy secretary, dated September 13, 2021, to school education commissioner and another communication dated September 22, 2021 sent by joint director of SED to chief education officers of all districts.
SM Gandhi Mallar, who is leading the defrauded teachers, had urged the government to arrest Aadhava Trust Director Balakumaresan since the court had denied him bail. Balakumaresan remains absconding, but continues to communicate on social media groups, he alleged. NEEM Trust Director Louis Rajkumar, who was earlier jailed for 63 days, had secured bail, but still has not returned the deposits to the teachers.