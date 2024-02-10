Can jumbo translocation ever be the solution?

The translocation of problematic elephants has become a critical feature of conflict management. Wherever the interaction between expanding human population and elephants has led to conflicts, selectively translocating problematic elephants has been mooted to alleviate it. Although this targeted approach acknowledges the broad behavioural plasticity of elephants, the success of these efforts depends on a comprehensive understanding of elephant behavioural ecology.

Over the last few years, the initiatives of the Tamil Nadu forest department to translocate problematic elephants have offered valuable insights into the complexities and consequences associated with them. The officials captured and translocated two adult male elephants, locally known as Vinayagan and Chinnathambi, from the Thadagam region in Coimbatore Forest Division due to their recurrent crop-raiding ventures. Vinayagan, captured in December 2018, was released into Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

But it continued to raid crops, eventually being recaptured from the adjoining Bandipur Tiger Reserve in October 2023 and subsequently found dead in captivity. However, within a month of its release in Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Chinnathambi wandered far into human habitations, leading to its recapture in February 2019.

In another incident of translocation in February 2023 from Dharmapuri district, a makhna was released into Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The makhana eventually strode across the Palghat Gap through the farmlands and residential areas on the Coimbatore outskirts. Despite translocating it again to Anamalai, the struggles to keep the makhna in the wild went in vain and it was found dead along a steep terrain.

In another unusual circumstance, an adult wild elephant known as Rivaldo, restrained in a karal to treat its ailments, was released into the wild after a considerable duration of confinement. The elephant, known for its habituation and passive behaviour with humans, was brought into confinement in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in May 2021 and was eventually released into the core area of the reserve. However, it returned to the capture site within a week after it was translocated.

A significant social network exists even among adult male elephants. Parental guidance, social learning, trial and error, memory, communication, environmental awareness, and cultural transmission all work together to give social animals like elephants the information they need to navigate through their environments and choose suitable food sources.