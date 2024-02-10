Fire in jewel box unit in TN, 130 workers moved to safety

COIMBATORE: Plastic raw material worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a jewel box manufacturing unit near Vivekanandha Square at Arivoli Nagar on Friday. The unit belongs to Rashid, a native of Thrissur in Kerala.

According to sources, the fire is suspected to be caused by electric short circuit. Though the fire department deployed additional personnel from Coimbatore south, north, Kovaipudur, Sulur and Thondamuthur, it took around four hours for them to douse the blaze completely, sources said.

All 130 staff employed in the manufacturing unit were evacuated safely soon after the fire alert. The entire unit, including the products scheduled for export and raw materials including plastic, cloth and chemicals were destroyed, police said. Madukkarai Police and Kovaipudur Fire and Rescue services department personnel are investigating.