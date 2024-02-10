Nurses who lost jobs after Covid to be reinstated, says TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

COIMBATORE: A total of 977 people who were working as temporary nurses in government hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic across Tamil Nadu and later got terminated from services will be given a job and the appointment order will be handed over to them soon, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday.

Meanwhile, over 5,000 people were handed over the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme card by him and minister S Muthusamy. The ministers also inaugurated new buildings worth Rs 3.15 crore at the Pollachi Government Hospital. The new buildings include an integrated emergency care centre, a dedicated ward for attending accident cases and an integrated testing centre among others.

Subramanian who inaugurated the National Deworming Day function at Mahalingam College of Engineering, Pollachi, went on to distribute deworming tablets. He then distributed medical insurance cards to the beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Addressing the mediapersons, Subramanian, spoke on measures to combat rat fever at Usilampatti of Madurai. “We have instructed the health officials to carry out probe in conjunction with the local administration.”