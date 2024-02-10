People have doubts on CM Stalin’s visit to Spain: Palaniswami

TIRUPPUR: People have started to doubt if Chief Minister MK Stalin visited Spain for reasons other than attracting investments to Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

Speaking at a rally in Tiruppur, Palaniswami said, “The government stated that three companies signed MoUs with TN government to invest several hundred crores of rupees. But the three companies are already operating in Tamil Nadu. People are beginning to suspect if the CM travelled to Spain to make investment in the country.”

Joining issue with Nilgiris MP and DMK deputy general secretary A Raja for his alleged remarks about AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, he said, “Raja was an accused in the 2G spectrum scam and has no moral right to criticise MGR. The DMK’s first family was in huge debt and MGR bailed it out by playing the lead role in the film Engal Thangam. It was MGR’s campaigning which helped the party to capture power in 1967 assembly elections.”