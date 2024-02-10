Single-use plastics ban a farce, show vendors at TN's Srirangam on thai amavasai

TIRUCHY: A reality check on the implementation of single-use plastics ban in the state was on full display at Srirangam on Friday when several vendors near Amma Mandapam were found not only giving away goods in plastic bags but also displaying them packaged in such banned material – all under the watch of the police and the city corporation.

Making things worse, several of the pilgrims visiting on thai amavasai disposed of such plastic bags on the banks of the Cauvery, unmindful of the effects. Siddharth Murthy, a local devotee, said, “I always keep a cloth bag in my vehicle.

So when I bought pooja materials, I asked the vendor to put them into it. It would have been much better if the corporation made some effort to stop the usage of plastic bags in Srirangam, at least during such a special event when a high footfall can be expected.

It is sad that some were found carelessly discarding the plastic bags on the Cauvery banks.” S Rajalakshmi, a resident, said, “Anyone visiting Srirangam can spot vendors near the temple, which is close to the corporation zonal office, storing flowers and materials like kumkum in plastic bags. It only shows that they have lost fear of the authorities.

There is, however, no point imposing fines on them and action should be taken on the major distributors of plastic bags to the city. Further, the corporation is collecting old clothes from residents with the claim that they will be recycled into products like bags. Why can't such bags be supplied to these vendors? Senior officials must consider it and make effort at least on the next amavasai.”

The prevalence of plastics occurs even when the civic body conducts awareness campaigns against the usage of plastics and waste disposal by pilgrims. When enquired, a corporation official said, "We can impose fines on errant vendors.

We had done so in the past. On many such occasions, however, they pleaded with us, saying that they they would be left with meagre income after a fine. Hence, some of us avoided imposing fines on them." Senior corporation officials also assured to address the issue.