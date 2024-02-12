Casteist songs at Salem temple fest leads to clash

SALEM: Police registered cases against 160 people after clashes broke out between two communities allegedly after casteist songs were played during a temple festival at Boomireddipatti village near Nangavalli.

Police said the annual festival of the Mariamman temple was held last week.

On Friday night, some youths belonging to Vanniyar community played caste-related songs. Upset by this, some youths belonging to Arunthatiyar community staged a protest which resulted in clashes between two sides, A few people on both sides suffered minor injuries.

Members from both communities lodged separate ccomplaints with Nangavalli police on Saturday. Police then registered cases against 150 people from the Vanniyar community. Ten people from Arundhathiyar community were also booked.

DSP of Omalur (in charge) A Amala Advin said, “Though the temple festival is over, as a precautionary measure, police personnel have been deployed in the village. No other issue has been reported.”