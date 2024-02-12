Coached by ex-cops, seven aspirants crack TNUSRB exams

COIMBATORE: Three police personnel based in the Coimbatore district and three freshers cleared the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) Examinations. They had prepared for the exams at the free coaching centre run by Former Police Officers Charitable Trust based on the premises of the Police Recruit School (PRS) in Coimbatore.

While three got fresh postings, the remaining four who were already working in the police department got promoted as Sub-inspectors and Station Fire Officers, thanks to the free coaching centre run for the welfare of police personnel and their family members.

Former Police Officers Charitable Trust, which was started to reduce the stress of on-duty policemen in November 2018, has since become a hub for their career advancement. This means that the centre run by the Trust helps the personnel attached to the uniformed services like Police, Fire Service and Forest to move to the next posts through the departmental examination opportunities available while still in service.

Also, the centre guides their children for government jobs through competitive examinations.

“Armed Reserve constables usually try to grab next-level posting through departmental examinations. They work during the day and study here at night. As the centre is situated on the PRS campus where they have been camping, they can easily continue their study as well as physical training on the PRS ground. They use the opportunities available to them departmentally and move on to the next posts through examinations. For this purpose, we have established a study centre with the necessary resources. They are given opportunities to study at the right time,” said N Rathinam a president of the Former Police Officers Charitable Trust